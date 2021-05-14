Gas supply issues improve at stations in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The pain at the pump is starting to ease a bit for the first time in days, as most Virginia gas stations are pumping out fuel again. But patience is still a must as 45% of gas pumps are still running on “E.”
While that’s still not a huge number, it shows things are taking a turn in the right direction and people in RVA say they couldn’t be happier.
“I feel a lot better. I feel a lot better knowing I’m going to have a full tank,” said driver Kenneth Clark.
“I’m thinking, we’re about to go on E before we even made it somewhere, so luckily they [Valero] have some gas somewhere,” said Nia Jenkins.
The mad dash for gas is slowing down as numbers are improving day by day.
“I feel like we’re getting back where we should’ve been,” said Jenkins.
Right now, according to Gas Buddy, a majority of Virginia gas stations have fuel once again, but a lot of work is underway to get the rest online.
“We have our logistics them and drivers working around the clock to secure product and take care of our customers,” said James River Petroleum National sales manager, Tammy Venihuizen.
Venihuizen said the Colonial Pipeline Attack has caused them to get creative. It’s Virginia’s major fuel supplier, but the company is still able to make deliveries because they have contracts with other pipelines and terminals in the region.
”We’re trucking it in all the way from Houston, Texas,” said Venihuizen. “We have even secured more trucks and drivers.”
Venihuizen said there’s definitely light at the end of the tunnel, but it’s still going to take some patience.
“We anticipate another 10 days...working through the shortages and getting back to normal,” said Venihuizen.
As we head into the weekend, drivers like Kenneth Clark and Nia Jenkins say they’re taking what they can get now.
“Fill up now so I don’t have to worry about that come tomorrow,” said Jenkins.
“I got pretty much a full tank, but I want to keep it full,” said Clark.
James River Petroleum said gas stations have changed their schedules allowing 24/7 access, so their crews are working as fast as possible to get you back on the road.
