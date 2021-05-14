Fort Lee holds Ordnance Training Facility dedication ceremony

FORT LEE, Va. (WWBT) - Fort Lee held a dedication ceremony at the Ordnance Training Support Facility on Friday.
Former Chief of Ordnance Maj. Gen. David Wilson and Ann Jarrett MacDonald, daughter of Col. George “Burling” Jarrett, cut the ribbon to the facility.
Ann and her sons unveiled a plaque honoring her father, a member of the Ordnance Hall of Fame with service lasting nearly 50 years.
The ceremony took place on the 209th birthday of the Army Ordnance Corps.
