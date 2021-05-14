Forecast: Another beautiful day but a few pop up showers are possible

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chilly nights and below-average afternoon high temperatures, plus mainly dry conditions continue for a couple more days.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with a spotty shower possible during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the low 70s. (PM Rain Chance: 10%)
SATURDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 70s.
SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers late in the day. Best rain chance comes NW of Richmond. Lows in the low 50s, highs in low 70s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
MONDAY: Mainly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the low to mid 50s, highs in the upper 60s. (PM Rain Chance: 60%)
TUESDAY: Few scattered morning showers otherwise turning partly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid 70s. (AM Rain Chance: 30%)
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 80s.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Lows near 60, highs in mid 80s
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.