Cutting back your budget as your spending changes during re-opening

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As we start to go out and about. more and more-- you may notice your budget is growing in new areas.
So it’s time to take another hard look at your spending. Sara Rathner with Nerdwallet says for the last year you might have been spending more than normal at the grocery store. But as you go out more-- you may not need to cook as many dinners and you don’t want food to go to waste.
Another area to look at-- all your subscription services. I’m talking about sites like Netflix, Hulu, Prime... etc.
“You might want to revisit all those streaming services that you signed up for. Channels that you don’t find yourself watching very much because you know now you can go back out to the movies, you can go to concerts again,” said Rathner.
Some other ideas? Maybe that Peloton you bought during the pandemic is starting to get less use as things open back up. You could consider selling it.
Or if you signed up for any fitness subscriptions, that could be a place to ‘unsubscribe.’ Especially if you are re-joining a gym.
