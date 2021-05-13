VDOT has cleared more than 7,000 loads of tree debris from February’s ice storm

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As of May 10, the Virginia Department of Transportation says they have removed more than 7,000 loads of tree debris from interstates and primary roadsides within the Richmond District.
This comes after a high-impact ice storm that occurred on February 13 of this year. According to VDOT, the ice storm generated nearly 500,000 cubic yards of debris within the District, which has a projected cost of $23 million.
Crews started by cutting and removing any hazardous hanging tree limbs, and are now following up by relocating collected roadside tree debris to designated chipping locations.
Tree debris removal work has been completed on the following major routes:
- Route 460 in both Dinwiddie and Nottoway counties
- Route 307 in Nottoway County
- Interstate 85 in Dinwiddie County
- Interstate 85 in Mecklenburg County
Routes to be cleared by mid-May:
- Interstate 85 in Brunswick County
- All other primary routes (numbered 1-599)
Routes to be cleared by late May or early June:
- I-64 in Goochland County
- I-64 in New Kent County
The continuous work is part of an emergency contract through the Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM).
