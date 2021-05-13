Tips to help teens prepare for summer work

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - School’s almost out, and if your teen is looking to get a summer job, here are some tips about how to help them prepare.
Summer jobs are a way to earn some cash, save for college and learn a little bit about the job application process. Age matters though, there are a few more rules for 14 to 15-year-olds.
“So they need an employment certificate, which you can go online and get that,” said Cherry Dale, a financial coach with the Virginia Credit Union. “You can also look and see what hours they can work and perhaps what jobs, there’s even parameters about what a healthy job is for 14 or 15-year-olds, so hours that can’t work before 7 a.m. or after 7 p.m.”
There are also some jobs, for example, considered too dangerous. The Virginia Department of Labor and Industry has an automated, employment certificate process you can work through with your teen. You can find that, here.
For older teens, there are fewer restrictions. Creating a resume for a job may come with some healthy discussions for the family.
“This is a really good teachable moment where you can sit down with your teenager and map out what a resume looks like and what it should say, so you’re working together with them to create that resume and up to apply to different places online,” said Dale.
There’s also an opportunity to discuss what an interview might look like, such as how to dress for the interview and interact.
“So you’re going to talk to the scenario about what happens if they get the job and then what happens if they don’t get the job. This might be their first time actually getting rejected from a job interview...and it could be a little overwhelming,” said Dale. “See, you want to prepare them from all types of scenarios and help your teenager be resilient in that process.”
Because learning how to handle failure could also help set your teen up for success. Remember, this is a learning process. Be encouraging and present to answer questions.
