Thursday Forecast: Cool and dry pattern holds for a few more days

Rain chance starts to pick up late Sunday

By Andrew Freiden | May 13, 2021 at 4:06 AM EDT - Updated May 13 at 4:06 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chilly nights and below average afternoon temperatures, plus dry conditions continue for a few more days.

THURSDAY: A Cold start, then Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs near 70.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers late in the day. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s. (PM Rain Chance: 40%)

MONDAY: Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s, highs near 70. (Rain Chance: 60%)

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a few scattered showers possible in the morning. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the upper 70s.

