Thursday Forecast: Cool and dry pattern holds for a few more days

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chilly nights and below average afternoon temperatures, plus dry conditions continue for a few more days.
THURSDAY: A Cold start, then Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs near 70.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s.
SATURDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 70s.
SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers late in the day. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s. (PM Rain Chance: 40%)
MONDAY: Cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s, highs near 70. (Rain Chance: 60%)
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a few scattered showers possible in the morning. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the upper 70s.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.