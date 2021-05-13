Springers’ Gilliam pulls in Gatorade Virginia Player of the Year honors

HIGHLAND SPRINGS, Va. (WWBT) - It’s been a remarkable four years for Kelvin Gilliam Jr. at Highland Springs and he’ll top off his high school career with one of the state’s highest honors.
Gilliam was named Gatorade Virginia Player of the Year on Thursday. According to the press release from Gatorade, he is the first player from Highland Springs to receive the honor.
The senior defensive end paced the Springers to an 8-1 record, leading one of the most dominating defenses in the state. He tallied 48 tackles, 16 of those for loss and racked up 11 sacks on the campaign. A first team all-state selection and Region 5B Defensive Player of the Year, he anchored a unit that shutout five of its nine opponents and gave up just 4.4 points per game. Highland Springs never allowed more than 15 points in a contest during the delayed 2020 season.
The Oklahoma-bound Gilliam keeps a 4.16 GPA and also serves as a peer tutor. In addition, he volunteers locally to feed the homeless in his community.
Gilliam is now a candidate for the Gatorade National Player of the Year award, which will be handed out later this month.
