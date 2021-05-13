Springers’ Gilliam pulls in Gatorade Virginia Player of the Year honors

The senior defensive end paced the Springers to an 8-1 record, leading one of the most dominating defenses in the state. He tallied 48 tackles, 16 of those for loss and racked up 11 sacks on the campaign. A first team all-state selection and Region 5B Defensive Player of the Year, he anchored a unit that shutout five of its nine opponents and gave up just 4.4 points per game. Highland Springs never allowed more than 15 points in a contest during the delayed 2020 season.