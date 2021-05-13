Richmond seeks feedback on proposed bike lanes

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Department of Public Works is looking for feedback during virtual meetings on proposed bike lanes in the city of Richmond.
Six corridors were identified to enhance bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure as part of the paving and resurfacing program for summer 2021 through spring 2022.
There are the following corridors:
- Brookland Parkway
- Colorado Avenue
- Grove Avenue
- Marshall Street
- Walmsley Road
- Warwick Road
“The projects are an important part of the City’s commitment to Vision Zero and support the Better Streets multimodal approach by implementing safety improvements such as high-visibility crosswalks for people who walk, accessible curb ramps for people who roll, and dedicated space for people who bike or scoot. These projects will enhance our transportation infrastructure and improve safety for all roadway users,” a release said.
Citizens can review the plans and complete the survey anytime between May 16 and 30, HERE.
