Richmond city leaders declare gun violence public health crisis

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - City officials are drawing a line against gun violence in Richmond.
Mayor Levar Stoney, Police Chief Gerald Smith, and other city leaders joined forces Thursday to announce they are declaring gun violence a public health crisis.
This would happen through a formal resolution - one that outlines the current state of gun violence, which the mayor says disproportionately impacts Black communities and underserved neighborhoods.
“We believe this declaration and acknowledgment will open up the avenues for more dollars to flow into Richmond to focus on this,” Stoney said.
One big push is to tackle the behavior and environment that leads to violence.
“We should be looking at the prevention and intervention....preventing violent crime here in Richmond,” Smith said.
The resolution is expected to be fast-tracked for consideration on May 24, and several council members are supporting it.
