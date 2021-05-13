4 Regal theatres to reopen in metro Richmond Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Four Regal theatres are set to reopen in the metro Richmond area on May 14.
Reopening will include a wide range of health and safety measures. Guests will be required to wear face masks at all times while in the lobby, auditoriums and restrooms. Masks will only be allowed to be removed while eating and drinking in the auditorium. Regal says employees will monitor the auditoriums and address socially unacceptable behavior. You can view the full guidelines, here.
The theatres will also have limited capacity limits. Starting on May 15, the venues will be able to operate at 50 percent capacity or 1,000 people. This will be an increase from 30 percent and 500 people, which will still be in effect on May 14.
There will also be spacing between seats in the auditoriums.
Regal says Lionsgate’s Spiral will headline new movies, including Wrath of Man and Those Who Wish Me Dead. Other titles will also be included.
Here are the four locations that will resume operations on May 14:
- Regal Commonwealth & IMAX (5001 Commonwealth Centre Pkwy, Midlothian, VA, 23112)
- Regal Short Pump & IMAX (11650 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA, 23233)
- Regal Southpark Mall (300 Southpark Circle, Colonial Heights, VA, 23834)
- Regal Westchester Commons (361 Perimeter Drive, Midlothian, VA, 23114)
