RACC helps kitten with birth defects learn to walk

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Animal Care and Control helped a kitten with birth defects, learn to walk.
The kitten, named Lee Majors (after the actor), was a lone survivor of a litter of three.
Lee’s owners discovered he had birth defects.
His back legs were described as ‘facing backwards like a frog’, and because of this defect, Lee could only do army crawls, which also affected his breathing patterns.
His owners also noticed how his chest was very flat, and not barrel-chested as a normal kitten should have.
Videos were sent to the RACC, where Lee’s mother, Farrah, was rescued from a shelter in Arkansas, to see what could be fixed.
RACC called physical therapy experts to observe Lee’s condition.
After much physical therapy, Lee was able to sit upright, making his breathing easier as well.
Lee will soon be available for adoption at the RACC.
