News to Know for May 13: Pipeline operations restart; Chesterfield mobile vaccines; Petersburg’s new tech bus

Today will have a cold start, then mostly sunny and pleasant.
Highs will be near 70.
Police are on the scene of a reported shooting in the Union Hill neighborhood.
Police were called shortly before 4 a.m. to North 21st Street near Jefferson Park.
This is a developing story.
The nation’s largest fuel pipeline restarted operations Wednesday, days after it was forced to shut down by a gang of hackers.
The disruption of Colonial Pipeline caused long lines at gas stations in the Southeast due to distribution problems and panic-buying, draining supplies at thousands of gas stations.
Colonial initiated the restart of pipeline operations late Wednesday, saying in a statement that “all lines, including those lateral lines that have been running manually, will return to normal operations.”
But it will take several days for deliveries to return to normal, the company said.
Distribution issues, compounded by gas hoarders, now have about 44% of gas stations across Virginia on empty as of Wednesday.
Waivers should help get more fuel on the roads by allowing trucks to haul for longer hours and delaying the switch to summer fuel blends.
Around the metro-Richmond area, some places don’t have any gas, more have limited options and a lot do have gas.
Colonial Pipeline says it has initiated the restart of operations Wednesday after a cyberattack last weekend forced the system to shut down.
The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (USCPSC) is reminding gas buyers of a very simple thing that could cause major issues - do not fill plastic bags with gasoline.
The USCPSC sent out a number of follow-up tweets within the thread of the original tweet which has more than 8,000 retweets and 30,000 likes.
Officials also say when using a gas canister, never pour gasoline over or near an open flame.
U.S. health advisers endorsed the use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in kids as young as 12 on Wednesday — just as planned new guidelines say it’s OK for people of any age to get a coronavirus shot at the same time as other needed vaccinations.
Pfizer’s vaccine has been used for months in people 16 and older, and earlier this week the Food and Drug Administration cleared its use for those as young as age 12.
The CDC rapidly accepted its advisers’ recommendation.
Children are far less likely than adults to get seriously ill from COVID-19 -- but they do sometimes die, and thousands have been hospitalized.
Fire crews were already on the scene of a single-vehicle crash when another vehicle struck the fire engine.
Police said the crash happened around 6:38 p.m. on I-95 south near Templeton.
Police said the driver who hit the engine died at the scene.
All lanes were closed for a period of time.
A mobile COVID-19 vaccination unit will stop at two Chesterfield parks to give eligible residents the chance to get vaccinated.
The unit will stop at Rockwood Park on May 13 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Then later on May 13, the unit will be at Falling Creek Iron Works Park from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The Pfizer vaccine will be administered to those 16 years of age or older.
No registration is required.
Petersburg City Public Schools unveiled on Friday a retrofitted school bus that will serve as a mobile resource center for families in the district.
The “Wave” bus will serve as a mobile library, career center, resource distribution center, information hub and internet café, according to a release from the school district.
Petersburg schools joined school board members and local officials to formally introduce the bus during an event on May 13 at 12 p.m.
