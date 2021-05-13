News to Know for May 13: Pipeline operations restart; Chesterfield mobile vaccines; Petersburg’s new tech bus

News to Know for May 13: Pipeline operations restart; Chesterfield mobile vaccines; Petersburg’s new tech bus
The disruption of Colonial Pipeline caused long lines at gas stations in the Southeast due to distribution problems and panic-buying, draining supplies at thousands of gas stations. (Source: WBTV)
By Adrianna Hargrove | May 13, 2021 at 6:40 AM EDT - Updated May 13 at 6:40 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines before you start your day!

Cold Start To Sunny Day

Today will have a cold start, then mostly sunny and pleasant.

Highs will be near 70.

Thursday Forecast: Cool and dry pattern holds for a few more days

Overnight Shooting

Police are on the scene of a reported shooting in the Union Hill neighborhood.

Police were called shortly before 4 a.m. to North 21st Street near Jefferson Park.

Shooting
Shooting (Source: NBC12)

This is a developing story.

Stay tuned to NBC12 for more updates.

Pipeline Operations Restart

The nation’s largest fuel pipeline restarted operations Wednesday, days after it was forced to shut down by a gang of hackers.

The disruption of Colonial Pipeline caused long lines at gas stations in the Southeast due to distribution problems and panic-buying, draining supplies at thousands of gas stations.

ARCHIVO - Esta foto de archivo del 16 de septiembre de 2016 muestra camiones cisterna alineados en las instalaciones de Colonial Pipeline Co. en Pelham, Alabama, cerca de la escena de un derrame de 250.000 galones de gasolina causado por la ruptura de una tubería. La empresa, con sede en Georgia, ha presentado una demanda federal en la que culpa a un contratista de Alabama, Ceco Pipeline Services, del derrame. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves, Archivo)
ARCHIVO - Esta foto de archivo del 16 de septiembre de 2016 muestra camiones cisterna alineados en las instalaciones de Colonial Pipeline Co. en Pelham, Alabama, cerca de la escena de un derrame de 250.000 galones de gasolina causado por la ruptura de una tubería. La empresa, con sede en Georgia, ha presentado una demanda federal en la que culpa a un contratista de Alabama, Ceco Pipeline Services, del derrame. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves, Archivo) (Source: Jay Reeves)

Colonial initiated the restart of pipeline operations late Wednesday, saying in a statement that “all lines, including those lateral lines that have been running manually, will return to normal operations.”

But it will take several days for deliveries to return to normal, the company said.

Gas Shortages Continue

Distribution issues, compounded by gas hoarders, now have about 44% of gas stations across Virginia on empty as of Wednesday.

Waivers should help get more fuel on the roads by allowing trucks to haul for longer hours and delaying the switch to summer fuel blends.

(Source: NBC12)

Around the metro-Richmond area, some places don’t have any gas, more have limited options and a lot do have gas.

Colonial Pipeline says it has initiated the restart of operations Wednesday after a cyberattack last weekend forced the system to shut down.

No Gas In Plastic Bags!

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (USCPSC) is reminding gas buyers of a very simple thing that could cause major issues - do not fill plastic bags with gasoline.

The USCPSC sent out a number of follow-up tweets within the thread of the original tweet which has more than 8,000 retweets and 30,000 likes.

Officials also say when using a gas canister, never pour gasoline over or near an open flame.

Pfizer Vaccine Endorsed For Children 12-15

U.S. health advisers endorsed the use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in kids as young as 12 on Wednesday — just as planned new guidelines say it’s OK for people of any age to get a coronavirus shot at the same time as other needed vaccinations.

Pfizer’s vaccine has been used for months in people 16 and older, and earlier this week the Food and Drug Administration cleared its use for those as young as age 12.

(Source: Pexels)

The CDC rapidly accepted its advisers’ recommendation.

Children are far less likely than adults to get seriously ill from COVID-19 -- but they do sometimes die, and thousands have been hospitalized.

Driver Dies After Hitting Fire Truck

Fire crews were already on the scene of a single-vehicle crash when another vehicle struck the fire engine.

Police said the crash happened around 6:38 p.m. on I-95 south near Templeton.

Virginia State Police said a driver was killed after they struck a fire engine on Interstate 95.
Virginia State Police said a driver was killed after they struck a fire engine on Interstate 95. (Source: NBC12)

Police said the driver who hit the engine died at the scene.

All lanes were closed for a period of time.

Mobile Vaccines In Chesterfield

A mobile COVID-19 vaccination unit will stop at two Chesterfield parks to give eligible residents the chance to get vaccinated.

The unit will stop at Rockwood Park on May 13 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Then later on May 13, the unit will be at Falling Creek Iron Works Park from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Pfizer vaccine will be administered to those 16 years of age or older.

No registration is required.

Petersburg’s New Tech Bus

Petersburg City Public Schools unveiled on Friday a retrofitted school bus that will serve as a mobile resource center for families in the district.

The “Wave” bus will serve as a mobile library, career center, resource distribution center, information hub and internet café, according to a release from the school district.

Petersburg City Public Schools released photos of the district's mobile library and resource center.
Petersburg City Public Schools released photos of the district's mobile library and resource center. (Source: Petersburg City Public Schools)

Petersburg schools joined school board members and local officials to formally introduce the bus during an event on May 13 at 12 p.m.

Final Thought

Love all, trust a few, do wrong to none - William Shakespeare

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.