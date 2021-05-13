Miami woman walks into high school dressed as teen to promote her Instagram

MIAMI (WVLT) - A 28-year-old Miami woman is facing charges after she reportedly dressed as a student and walked into a high school to promote her Instagram, CBS News reported.
CBS News reports Audrey Nicole Francisquini walked into American Senior High School in Miami on Monday wearing a backpack and holding a skateboard then started handing out flyers to students promoting her Instagram account, according to a police report.
The woman recorded a video of herself walking around the halls of the schools asking students to follow her on Instagram. Francisquini was confronted by school security after the real students went into class and she reportedly claimed to be looking for the school registration office. CBS News reported after being confronted, the woman continued walking around the school.
Francisquini eventually left the school through a side door after administration was advised of a “potential threat on campus”, CBS News reported.
Investigators later found the woman’s home by looking into her Instagram account. Francisquini was charged with burglary, interference with an educational institution and resisting an officer without violence.
