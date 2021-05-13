Massive fire damages three homes in Roanoke

Massive fire damages three homes in Roanoke
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. (Source: Roanoke Fire Department)
By WDBJ | May 13, 2021 at 12:46 PM EDT - Updated May 13 at 1:05 PM

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A massive fire damaged three homes in Roanoke Thursday morning.

Crews were called to the 100 block of 10 1/2 Street SE around 8:30 a.m. for a two-alarm fire. At the time, a large column of smoke could be seen from miles away.

Roanoke fire
Roanoke fire (Source: Roanoke Fire Department)

Crews said two neighboring homes and two vehicles also sustained heat damage from the fire.

While the homes were occupied at the time of the fire, it is currently unknown how many people evacuated and/or were hurt.

Roanoke Fire-EMS believe the wind was a contributing factor in spreading heat damage.

Roanoke fire
Roanoke fire (Source: Roanoke Fire Department)

If the houses are deemed unsafe to enter, they may be torn down for crews to investigate the rubble.

The American Red Cross has been notified to help the families impacted.

