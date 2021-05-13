Man suffers life-threatening injuries after shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a man has life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Richmond.
At approximately 3:55 a.m., officers were called to the 600 block of North 21st Street for the report of a shooting.
Officers arrived and found an adult male in a vehicle suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
He was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective O’Neil at (804) 646-4494 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
