Man suffers life-threatening injuries after shooting in Richmond

Man suffers life-threatening injuries after shooting in Richmond
Shooting (Source: NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom | May 13, 2021 at 6:03 AM EDT - Updated May 13 at 12:48 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a man has life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Richmond.

At approximately 3:55 a.m., officers were called to the 600 block of North 21st Street for the report of a shooting.

Officers arrived and found an adult male in a vehicle suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective O’Neil at (804) 646-4494 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.