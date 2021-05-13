Suspect sought in armed robbery at 7 Express in Hanover

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says a man is being sought in connection to an armed robbery at 7 Express.
On March 12 at approximately 2:59 p.m., deputies responded to the 7 Express convenience store located at 11262 Elmont Road for a reported armed robbery.
After investigating the scene, a man entered the 7 Express, showed a firearm and demanded cash from the clerk.
Police say the suspect is described as a dark skin black male, weighing 150-180 lbs, thin build, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with no mask.
The suspect left the store with an unknown amount of cash.
The suspect vehicle is a black four-door sedan and was seen fleeing the area traveling south on Elmont Road towards Cobbs Road.
Anyone with information on the identity of this person should contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
