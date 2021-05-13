Henrico Schools to close for Juneteenth, have virtual learning on Primary Day

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools will close in observance of Juneteenth and have virtual learning on Primary Day.
HCPS will close on Friday, June 18 in observance of Juneteenth, a holiday that falls on June 19 every year and marks the end of slavery. June 18 was scheduled to be the last day of school for students, but the school board made the change during a work session.
There will also be virtual learning for all teachers and students on Virginia’s Democratic Primary Day.
Here is the following schedule of adjustments:
- Tuesday, June 8: Virtual learning for all students (Virginia Democratic primary day)
- Thursday, June 17: Last day of classes (full day for students and staff)
- Thursday, June 17: Last day for teachers
- Friday, June 18: Student and staff holiday
