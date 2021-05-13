Hanover County Middle Schools’, Chickahominy Health District to hold Pfizer vaccine clinics for students

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover County middle schools will be partnering with the Chickahominy Health District to host Pfizer vaccine clinics for students.
The following middle schools will be holding vaccine clinics:
- Bell Creek Middle School - May 24 from 1:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- Chickahominy Middle School - May 18 from 1:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- Liberty Middle School - May 18 from 1:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- Oak Knoll Middle School - May 24 from 1:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Clinics that are scheduled from 1:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. are for students only, and not for the public. Students must return a completed permission form to get a vaccine.
Clinics from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. are for all other HCPS middle and high school students who are 12 years of age or older. Whoever accompanies students to this clinic may receive their first dose as well. No appointment necessary while supplies last.
All students who will be vaccinated from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. must be accompanied by:
- A parent or guardian
- Someone 18 years old or older and have a completed parental permission form
Those who wish to participate can complete a survey if you would like your student to receive the vaccine.
A fact sheet on the Pfizer vaccine can be located on the FDA’s website.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.