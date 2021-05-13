Four Flying Squirrels combine for team’s first nine-inning no-hitter

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Thursday marked a history-making night on a handful of fronts for the Flying Squirrels and it started with a masterful performance on the mound.
Matt Frisbee, Joey Marciano, Matt Seelinger and Patrick Ruotolo combined to throw the team’s first ever nine-inning no-hitter in Richmond’s 2-0 victory over the Harrisburg Senators. The win also marks the eighth straight victory for the Squirrels, setting a new franchise record.
Frisbee posted an exceptional start on the hill, throwing six perfect innings and tallying six strikeouts. He now has tossed 20.2 innings of scoreless baseball dating back to August of 2019.
The Senators picked up their first of two base runners in the game when Marciano issued a walk in the seventh inning. He would go 1.2 scoreless frames before Seelinger came on to get the final out of the eighth. Ruotolo capped off the no-no by picking up his third save and pitching around a hit batter in the ninth inning.
The no-hitter is the first that the Squirrels have thrown since Jack Snodgrass and Daryl Maday combined to shut down the New Britain Rock Cats on April 5, 2013, though that was in a seven-inning game.
In addition to setting the team record for consecutive wins, the Flying Squirrels continue to be one of the hottest teams in Minor League Baseball. Only the Down East Wood Ducks and Lynchburg Hillcats, both Low-A clubs, also have current eight-game winning streaks.
Richmond continues its series in Harrisburg on Friday night at 7:00 PM.
