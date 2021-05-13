Driver who died after striking fire engine on I-95 identified

PRINCE GEORGE Co., Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police said a driver was killed after they struck a fire engine on Interstate 95.
Police said the crash happened around 6:38 p.m. on I-95 south near Templeton.
Fire crews were already on the scene of a single-vehicle crash when another driver in a Nissan Versa struck the fire engine.
Police said the driver, Thomas J. Thompson, 49, of Emporia, hit the engine died at the scene.
No one in the fire engine was injured and no pedestrians were hit.
All lanes were closed for a period of time.
Drivers were urged to use an alternate route and expect delays.
