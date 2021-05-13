Deputies search for suspect who fired shots into victim’s hotel room

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WWBT) - The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who they say tried to rob a man and fired shots into the victim’s hotel room.
Deputies were called around 9:45 p.m. on May 12 to the Knights Inn along Market Street.
Officials said the hotel guest was walking towards his room when a man came up behind the victim, showed a firearm and demanded items.
The victim then ran to his hotel room and shut the door when the suspect fired several shots into the room, deputies said.
No one was hit by the gunfire and no injuries were reported.
The suspect got away on foot.
The investigation continues.
