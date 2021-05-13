Colonial Pipeline gas from restart reaches Richmond facility ahead of schedule

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With GasBuddy reporting more than half of Virginia’s gas stations out of fuel, state officials say relief is on the way.
On Thursday afternoon, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management held a telebriefing with other state agencies about the Colonial Pipeline restart.
Colonial Pipeline officials told state agencies that fuel would be arriving at the pipeline’s junction facility in Richmond by noon on Thursday, a timeframe officials say is ahead of schedule after Wednesday’s pipeline restart.
During the shutdown, VDEM says Virginia had fuel coming from three different providers. These include two of the state’s interstate pipelines, Plantation and Kinder Morgan. Supply also came from NuStar, which is Virginia’s intrastate pipeline.
State officials also say a couple of lines from the pipeline were manually restarted to distribute fuel from storage tanks until the supply ran out.
Even though the state says the pipeline restart happened safely and ahead of schedule, drivers could still see short-term impacts at the pump for the next several days.
This comes as many gas stations in the Richmond area experience fuel outages.
Several gas stations in the area with fuel had no long lines of cars waiting to get gas.
Audrey Bartholomew found gas at the Valero off Midlothian Turnpike Thursday morning after making three stops to try and find gas in the city.
She says filling up her tank gives her a sense of relief after she came down to Richmond to visit her friend.
“I came to Virginia two days ago to visit my friend, who goes to the University of Richmond,” she said. “I didn’t know it was going to be this bad. I thought it was a joke because they’re like everybody is going to get gas, like it’s going to be fine and then it wasn’t fine.”
Chamise Brooks also filled up her car at Valero after stopping at another station that had no fuel. She said she’s thankful there are no long lines at the pumps.
“It’s not bad as it was, you know, having to go to each gas station and see if you can get some gas and not having to wait in no lines,” she said. “It’s better now.”
