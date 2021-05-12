Wednesday Forecast: Cool and breezy with morning and midday clouds

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’ll be cool, breezy, and cloudy today with some mid to late afternoon sunshine. Rain chance stays low until late in the weekend.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, cool and breezy, with a slight chance of a shower in southern VA. Sunshine takes over mid to late afternoon in Richmond. Highs in the mid 60s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs near 70.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s
SATURDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 70s.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a a few showers moving in late in the day. Lows near 50, high around 70. (Rain Chance: 50%)
MONDAY: Cloudy, cool, and wet. Rain likely. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
TUESDAY: Partly Sunny, a slight shower chance. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
FIRST ALERT: Much of next week looks warmer, with highs near 80.
