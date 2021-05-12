VSP: Driver dies after striking fire engine on I-95

By NBC12 Newsroom | May 12, 2021 at 7:11 PM EDT - Updated May 12 at 8:35 PM

PRINCE GEORGE Co., Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police said a driver was killed after they struck a fire engine on Interstate 95.

Police said the crash happened around 6:38 p.m. on I-95 south near Templeton.

Fire crews were already on the scene of a single-vehicle crash when another vehicle struck the fire engine.

Police said the driver who hit the engine died.

All lanes were closed for a period of time.

Drivers were urged to use an alternate route and expect delays.

