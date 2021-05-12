Virginia medical facilities grapple with a new worry — a rise in drug-resistant fungus infections

An emerging fungal infection — one that’s especially dangerous for patients with weakened immune systems — is the latest risk facing long-term care facilities in Virginia after more than a year of weathering the COVID-19 pandemic.
Called Candida Auris, the yeast has been deemed a “serious global health threat” by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention thanks to the longevity of its infections and its resistance to antifungal drugs.
The number of cases identified in Virginia is still relatively small — a total of 37 since July 2020. But in a May 7 clinician letter, state Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver warned it represents a more than ten-fold increase compared to the previous two years — concerning trend experts worry has been driven by coronavirus-related precautions.
“It’s consistent with what we’ve seen in neighboring states,” said Shaina Bernard, the antimicrobial resistance coordinator for the Virginia Department of Health’s Healthcare-Associated Infections Program. “And one of the hypotheses is that it’s due to personal protective equipment and the conservation strategies that have been happening during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The CDC reports that 30 to 60 percent of infected patients have died, though many have had comorbidities that increased their vulnerability.
A growing swell of multidrug-resistant organisms, known in the medical community as MDROs, has been worrying public health officials for years. But many are concerned that the ongoing pandemic has presented unique opportunities for them to spread.
As COVID-19 swept through communities and invaded long-term care facilities, a global shortage of personal protective equipment forced medical workers to reuse items such as gowns and N95 masks. Nursing homes, especially, spent months struggling to source basic supplies, and many are still reusing the normally disposable equipment, said Dr. Jim Wright, the medical director of Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare in Henrico (the facility experienced one of Virginia’s first — and deadliest —COVID-19 outbreaks last March).
“Two years ago, you would have picked up an N95 mask, used it once for a single patient, and thrown it away,” he said. “But we’re still using them for an entire shift.” That reuse can spread C. Auris from room to room and patient to patient, according to Bernard
Sarah Lineberger, the manager of VDH’s HAI program, said a change in cleaning products could have also contributed to rising cases. With the emergence of COVID-19 came a spate of new products focused specifically on killing the virus. But it’s not clear that all of those disinfectants were equally effective at eradicating C. Auris.
The Virginia Mercury is a new, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.