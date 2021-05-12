Video shows missing DC baby’s mother saying he died

WASHINGTON DC, (WWBT) - The mother of the missing baby from Washington DC said her son is dead, video obtained by NBC Washington shows.
The search for the missing child was brought all the way to Virginia in Charles City County at a landfill.
In the video NBC Washington obtained, it shows Kyon Jones’ mother - LaDonia Boggs - saying Kyon died and she disposed of his body.
The video was shot by a community advocate.
Boggs says she and Kyon were in bed together when he stopped breathing, NBC Washington reports.
Police have the video and say it does match what Boggs told them.
So far, the baby’s body has not been found.
