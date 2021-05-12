VCU baseball rolls towards postseason

Six regular season games remain for the black and gold, who wrap up Atlantic 10 play this weekend with a four game set against Dayton at The Diamond. VCU currently sits atop the A-10, so the Rams control their own destiny as far as claiming the regular season conference crown and locking up the top spot in the league tournament. Finishing first in the conference would allow VCU to host the four-team Atlantic 10 Tournament Memorial Day Weekend.