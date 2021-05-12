VCU baseball rolls towards postseason

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Winning 16 straight games is hard to do at any level of baseball. VCU has accomplished that feat as the regular season nears its end and the Rams hope that their best baseball remains ahead.
Shawn Stiffler and company have rattled off the 16 consecutive victories, having not lost since April 11. The streak includes two wins over Virginia and four game sweeps of Davidson, George Mason and Saint Louis.
“Everybody’s pulling the rope in the same direction right now,” Stiffler said. “Really excited about what’s next. Just keep playing and when you’re on a streak like this, you wish you were playing today. You wish the next game was tomorrow.”
“We definitely take pride in it,” senior first baseman Steven Carpenter added regarding the winning streak. “We know about it. We don’t talk about it much, just because we know that every day’s a new day and in baseball anything can happen.”
Northeastern’s 18 game winning streak is the only Division I stretch that tops the Rams’ current efforts.
Six regular season games remain for the black and gold, who wrap up Atlantic 10 play this weekend with a four game set against Dayton at The Diamond. VCU currently sits atop the A-10, so the Rams control their own destiny as far as claiming the regular season conference crown and locking up the top spot in the league tournament. Finishing first in the conference would allow VCU to host the four-team Atlantic 10 Tournament Memorial Day Weekend.
“We get to control our own destiny as far as getting to the conference tournament and having the opportunity to maybe host the conference tournament, and then moving into postseason play,” Stiffler noted. “We get the opportunity to control that destiny and I’m proud of those guys for it.”
“We expect every day that we come out that we’re going to get one step better,” Carpenter said. “Hopefully by the time that we make it into the conference tournament and we’re playing for a championship that everything is clicking on all cylinders.”
VCU and Dayton begin their series on Friday at 6:00 PM. The Rams wrap up their season with two games at James Madison on May 20 and 21.
