Skunk that bit dog tests positive for rabies

PRINCE GEORGE Co., Va. (WWBT) - Health officials said a skunk that bit a dog tested positive for rabies in Prince George County.
Officials said the skunk bit the dog in an unprovoked attack on May 7. The animal was found along Alden Road.
“Please notify public health officials or animal control immediately if you live near Alden Road and think that you or your pet(s) had contact with the infected skunk. The community’s safety is our priority. Make sure your pets are vaccinated, especially against rabies,“ said Crater District Health Department Director Alton Hart, Jr., MD, MPH.
Health officials are encouraging pet owners to make sure their animals are up to date on vaccinations, especially rabies.
“Rabies is a preventable disease. We encourage all pet owners to vaccinate their animals to protect them and the community,” said Toinette Waldon, Environmental Health Manager, Crater Health District.
