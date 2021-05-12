RPS installs new air filtration systems in classrooms

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools has installed new HEPA filtration air scrubbers in classrooms at Miles Jones Elementary School.
RPS says these air scrubbers meet the standard for hospitals and will be installed in every RPS classroom.
The school district will be offering both in-person and virtual learning options for the next school year.
Parents need to let the school district know by June 1 if their child will remain virtual.
