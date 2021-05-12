Richmond Flying Squirrels to host job fair

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Flying Squirrels will be hosting a job fair on May 13.
The job fair will take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at The Diamond located at 3001 N Arthur Ashe Boulevard, Richmond, VA 23230.
Participants can enter the stadium through the main gates next to Arthur Ashe Boulevard.
The Flying Squirrels is looking to fill positions in the following areas:
Food & Beverage
- Concession Stand Cashiers
- Line Cooks
- Cold Prep Cooks
- Fry Cooks
- Food Runners
- Dishwashers
- Stock Crew
Hospitality
- Banquet Servers/Suite Attendants
Retail
- Daytime Retail Associates
Ticketing
- Ticket Sellers
Field Operations
- Grounds Crew
Those who are interested can fill out the Candidate Information Form and return it to staffing@squirrelsbaseball.com.
For the Flying Squirrels’ 2021 season schedule, click here.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.