Richmond Flying Squirrels to host job fair

The Richmond Flying Squirrels will be hosting a job fair on May 13. (Source: Flying Squirrels Baseball)
By Adrianna Hargrove | May 12, 2021 at 12:02 PM EDT - Updated May 12 at 12:02 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Flying Squirrels will be hosting a job fair on May 13.

The job fair will take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at The Diamond located at 3001 N Arthur Ashe Boulevard, Richmond, VA 23230.

Participants can enter the stadium through the main gates next to Arthur Ashe Boulevard.

The Flying Squirrels is looking to fill positions in the following areas:

Food & Beverage

  • Concession Stand Cashiers
  • Line Cooks
  • Cold Prep Cooks
  • Fry Cooks
  • Food Runners
  • Dishwashers
  • Stock Crew

Hospitality

  • Banquet Servers/Suite Attendants

Retail

  • Daytime Retail Associates

Ticketing

  • Ticket Sellers

Field Operations

  • Grounds Crew

Those who are interested can fill out the Candidate Information Form and return it to staffing@squirrelsbaseball.com.

For the Flying Squirrels’ 2021 season schedule, click here.

