Police search for suspects in armed robbery of gas station
Police are investigating. (Source: Henrico Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom | May 12, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT - Updated May 12 at 4:30 PM

HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are searching for two suspects in the armed robbery of a gas station.

Police were called around 10 p.m. on May 6 to the 3100 block of Williamsburg Road for a robbery at the gas station.

Employees and customers told police that two men came into the store with handguns and robbed them.

Officials said one person took money from a customer in the store while the other took the money from the cash register.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

