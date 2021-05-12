Police search for suspects in armed robbery of gas station

HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are searching for two suspects in the armed robbery of a gas station.
Police were called around 10 p.m. on May 6 to the 3100 block of Williamsburg Road for a robbery at the gas station.
Employees and customers told police that two men came into the store with handguns and robbed them.
Officials said one person took money from a customer in the store while the other took the money from the cash register.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
