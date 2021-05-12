Piedmont Health District to open mobile vaccination clinics

FARMVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - The Piedmont Health District is set to open mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics to help serve rural and underserved areas.
The mobile clinics are in coordination with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and other partners.
“These mobile clinics are designed to reach unvaccinated Virginians at times and places that are closer and more convenient,” said Dr. Sulola Adekoya, acting director of the Piedmont Health District.
The mobile clinics will be able to give up to 250 vaccines per day.
The one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered to Virginians ages 18 and older.
Clinic sites will be determined on the need, available data and health district requests.
The dates, times, and locations will be announced soon.
No registration will be needed.
The Piedmont Health District covers Amelia, Buckingham, Charlotte, Cumberland, Lunenburg, Nottoway and Prince Edward counties.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.