News to Know for May 12: Pipeline shutdown update; Pfizer vaccine review; Learning loss funding

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top stories before you start your day!
It’ll be cool, breezy, and cloudy today with some mid to late afternoon sunshine.
Highs in the mid 60s.
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam declares a state of emergency Tuesday amid the ongoing distribution issues from the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline.
The pipeline is one of Virginia’s largest fuel providers and was shut down over the weekend after a ransomware cyber-attack on May 7; the pipeline runs from Texas to New York Harbor.
According to Northam, the state’s current gasoline reserves are “sufficient to address immediate supply concerns.”
While many believe there is a gas shortage, essentially the Colonial Pipeline shutdown is creating a distribution problem, not necessarily an overall supply issue.
More than 1,000 gas stations in the Southeast reported running out of fuel, primarily because of what analysts say is unwarranted panic-buying among drivers, as the shutdown of a major pipeline by a gang of hackers entered its fifth day Tuesday.
The pipeline runs from the Texas Gulf Coast to the New York metropolitan area.
The states most dependent on the pipeline include Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee and the Carolinas, Tom Kloza, an analyst with S&P said.
To ease brief shortages, the White House is considering temporarily waiving a law that says ships delivering products between U.S. ports must be built and manned by Americans.
A juvenile has been critically injured after a shooting in Henrico, police say. NBC12′s Brent Solomon was told a teenage boy was inside of a home with some friends when one of them pulled out a gun. He was also told the teen does not live at the home. The juvenile male has been transported to the hospital. Anyone with information should contact the police at 501-500 or Crime Stoppers 780-1000.
Henrico police say a death investigation is underway after a person was shot in the 7600 block of Beth Road. Police are investigating.
Former Del. Winsome Sears has won the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor.
Sears finished ahead of former Del. Tim Hugo.
Sears is a former Marine and was the first Black Republican woman to serve in the General Assembly after her election in 2001.
Sears joins gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin and attorney general nominee Jason Miyares on the GOP ticket this fall.
U.S. regulators on Monday expanded the use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to children as young as 12, offering a way to protect the nation’s adolescents before they head back to school in the fall and paving the way for them to return to more normal activities.
Shots could begin as soon as Thursday, after a federal vaccine advisory committee issues recommendations for using the two-dose vaccine in 12- to 15-year-olds.
Virginia’s vaccination coordinator says the state won’t offer the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to those 12 to 15 years of age until the CDC recommends it.
An announcement is expected Wednesday.
Gov. Northam announced $62.7 million will go to funding to help school districts with pandemic-related learning loss.
Half of the grants will address unfinished learning due to school closures.
The other half will be awarded to school divisions to cover costs associated with implementing year-round or extended-year calendars.
The deadline for school districts to apply is May 28.
Richmond Public Schools has installed new HEPA filtration air scrubbers in classrooms at Miles Jones Elementary School.
RPS says these air scrubbers meet the standard for hospitals and will be installed in every RPS classroom.
The school district will be offering both in-person and virtual learning options for the next school year.
Being happy never goes out of style - Lilly Pulitzer
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.