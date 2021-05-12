NBC12 news team named 2020 Associated Press award finalists

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The NBC12 news team has been named finalists in 11 different categories 2020 Associated Press awards.
A total of 14 entries were named finalists in various categories.
Here is the list and number of entries that are finalists for the awards:
- Best Spot News - Two entries - Frank Jones, “Chesterfield Flooding” | Brent Solomon and Peter Alvey, “A Battle for Breonna: Outcome Pits Protesters Toe-to-Toe With Police.
- Best Light Feature - One entry - Diane Walker and Jennifer Warnick, ”Terminally Ill Patient Fights for Dignity.”
- Best Reporter - One entry - Brent Solomon
- Best Specialty Reporting - One entry - Rachel DePompa, “Consumer Reporting.”
- Best Feature Photography - One entry - A.J. Nwoko, “An Impressive FEET”
- Best Multimedia/Online Journalism - Two entries - Karina Bolster, ”400 People Tested in Mass COVID-19 Testing Event” | Karina Bolster, “Police Investigate Assault Leading to Highway Car Fire.”
- Best Investigative Reporting - One entry - Diane Walker and Jennifer Warnick, “Nursing Home Investigation.”
- Best News Promo - One entry - NBC12 Marketing Team, “A Monumental Election”
- Best Station Promo - Two entries - NBC12 Marketing Team, “NBC12 Behind-the Scenes” | NBC12 Marketing Team, “RVA TV: Stronger Together.”
- Best Newscast - One entry - Frank Jones and Sam Maneri
- Best Producer - One entry - Sam Maneri
First- and second-place awards will be announced at a ceremony on Nov. 6.
