NBC12 news team named 2020 Associated Press award finalists
By NBC12 Newsroom | May 12, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT - Updated May 12 at 5:31 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The NBC12 news team has been named finalists in 11 different categories 2020 Associated Press awards.

A total of 14 entries were named finalists in various categories.

Here is the list and number of entries that are finalists for the awards:

  • Best Spot News - Two entries - Frank Jones, “Chesterfield Flooding” | Brent Solomon and Peter Alvey, “A Battle for Breonna: Outcome Pits Protesters Toe-to-Toe With Police.
  • Best Light Feature - One entry - Diane Walker and Jennifer Warnick, ”Terminally Ill Patient Fights for Dignity.”
  • Best Reporter - One entry - Brent Solomon
  • Best Specialty Reporting - One entry - Rachel DePompa, “Consumer Reporting.”
  • Best Feature Photography - One entry - A.J. Nwoko, “An Impressive FEET”
  • Best Multimedia/Online Journalism - Two entries - Karina Bolster, ”400 People Tested in Mass COVID-19 Testing Event” | Karina Bolster, “Police Investigate Assault Leading to Highway Car Fire.”
  • Best Investigative Reporting - One entry - Diane Walker and Jennifer Warnick, “Nursing Home Investigation.”
  • Best News Promo - One entry - NBC12 Marketing Team, “A Monumental Election”
  • Best Station Promo - Two entries - NBC12 Marketing Team, “NBC12 Behind-the Scenes” | NBC12 Marketing Team, “RVA TV: Stronger Together.”
  • Best Newscast - One entry - Frank Jones and Sam Maneri
  • Best Producer - One entry - Sam Maneri

First- and second-place awards will be announced at a ceremony on Nov. 6.

