Montana man dies after snorkeling incident off an Oahu beach

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Montana man who was pulled from waters off Oahu’s North Shore on Monday has died.
The Medical Examiner identified him as 77-year-old John Connolly of Great Falls, Montana.
Ocean Safety officials said he was snorkeling at sharks Cove around 2 p.m. It was reported that bystanders quickly got the man to shore where life guards and paramedics performed CPR.
He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but later died.
