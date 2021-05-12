Mobile vaccine unit to stop at 2 Chesterfield parks

Mobile vaccine unit to stop at 2 Chesterfield parks
Vaccine Image / Generic (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By NBC12 Newsroom | May 12, 2021 at 3:25 PM EDT - Updated May 12 at 3:25 PM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A mobile COVID-19 vaccination unit will stop at two Chesterfield parks to give eligible residents the chance to get vaccinated.

The unit will stop at Rockwood Park on May 13 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Then later on May 13, the unit will be at Falling Creek Iron Works Park from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Pfizer vaccine will be administered to those 16 years of age or older.

No registration is required.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.