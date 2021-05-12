Mobile vaccine unit to stop at 2 Chesterfield parks

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A mobile COVID-19 vaccination unit will stop at two Chesterfield parks to give eligible residents the chance to get vaccinated.
The unit will stop at Rockwood Park on May 13 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Then later on May 13, the unit will be at Falling Creek Iron Works Park from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The Pfizer vaccine will be administered to those 16 years of age or older.
No registration is required.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.