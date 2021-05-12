Henrico Schools holding spring job

Henrico Schools holding spring job
Henrico County Public Schools will hold a spring job fair on May 18. (Source: HCPS)
By NBC12 Newsroom | May 12, 2021 at 3:59 PM EDT - Updated May 12 at 3:59 PM

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools will hold a spring job fair on May 18.

The socially distanced job fair will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Tuckahoe Area Library. Candidates are asked to wear a mask.

HCPS is looking to fill the following positions:

  • Bus drivers.
  • School nutrition services staff.
  • Exceptional education staff.
  • Elementary school counselors.
  • Elementary reading specialists.

Candidates can apply in advance, HERE.

Anyone with further questions can call the HCPS Human Resources Department at 804-652-3664.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.