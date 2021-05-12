Henrico Schools holding spring job

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools will hold a spring job fair on May 18.
The socially distanced job fair will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Tuckahoe Area Library. Candidates are asked to wear a mask.
HCPS is looking to fill the following positions:
- Bus drivers.
- School nutrition services staff.
- Exceptional education staff.
- Elementary school counselors.
- Elementary reading specialists.
Candidates can apply in advance, HERE.
Anyone with further questions can call the HCPS Human Resources Department at 804-652-3664.
