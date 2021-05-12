Henrico man sentenced for defrauding banks

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Glen Allen man was sentenced for defrauding a Pennsylvania-based bank and the Export-Import Bank of the United States in connection with a $1.6 million loan.
“For over two years, the defendant deliberately deceived financial institutions to fraudulently obtain a $1.6 million government-backed loan,” said Raj Parekh, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. “As this case demonstrates, those who defraud American taxpayers and seek to undermine the integrity of our financial system will be held accountable for their criminal conduct.”
According to court documents, Tae Il Lee, 41, was the managing director of a Richmond-based company that exported American snacks and other foods to international buyers, specifically South Korean companies.
“In April 2016, Lee sought what eventually became a $1.6 million loan from First National Bank of Pennsylvania, relying on the “Working Capital Program” offered by the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM Bank). Under the program, EXIM guaranteed to provide financial backing for the loan in the event that New World Group defaulted,” a release said.
Officials said Lee then provided documents to First National Bank showing that New World Group was a growing, thriving export company. However, those documents were false.
“In the spring of 2018, First National Bank issued a demand letter for the $1.6 million loan to New World Group. New World Group never completed any payments to First National Bank, which requested that EXIM cover the defaulted loan. EXIM did so, absorbing the $1.6 million loss,” a release said.
Lee pleaded guilty to committing wire fraud and making false statements to a federally insured bank. He was sentenced to 34 months in prison.
