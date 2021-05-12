Gov. Northam announces over $60 million in education recovery funding

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gov. Northam announced $62.7 million will go to funding to help school districts with pandemic-related learning loss.
Half of the grants will address unfinished learning due to school closures.
The other half will be awarded to school divisions to cover costs associated with implementing year-round or extended-year calendars.
The deadline for school districts to apply is May 28.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.