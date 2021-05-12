GasBuddy app helping drivers find stations with fuel

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Finding a station with gas has become a challenge in the past day or two, but there are still some stations with fuel available.
Websites like GasBuddy allow you to see which stations still have gas.
If your tank is getting low and you are worried about where you can find gas right now, the GasBuddy app and website could help you out.
You put in your location and it shows you what places are out and what places still have fuel. It may take some scrolling, but it’s been helping people the last two days.
Once you download the app, on the home page, GasBuddy is being honest by saying “we are experiencing a surge in motorists looking for fuel. We are working hard to expand capacity.”
Click on “Find gas.” You could use your current location or put in an address or zip code and stations will start to pop. The orange icons will show if there is no power, no gas or no diesel.
You can also see the fuel prices.
And if this all helps you, you are encouraged to click yes or no to report if there is fuel or power at a station to help the next person.
You can find the website, here.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.