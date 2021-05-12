44% of gas stations now out of gas in Virginia, according to Gas Buddy

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gas Buddy, a company that operates apps and websites based on finding real-time fuel prices, says 44% of the gas stations in Virginia are out of gasoline.
This number was reported as of 2:14 p.m. on May 12 on Gas Buddy’s Twitter account.
Governor Ralph Northam declared a State of Emergency Tuesday due to the potential of gas shortages at stations caused by distribution issues.
This is a developing story.
