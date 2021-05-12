44% of gas stations now out of gas in Virginia, according to Gas Buddy

44% of gas stations now out of gas in Virginia, according to Gas Buddy
Gas Buddy, a company that operates apps and websites based on finding real-time fuel prices, says 17.1% of the gas stations in Virginia are out of gasoline. (Source: AP Photo/Ben Margot)
By NBC12 Newsroom | May 12, 2021 at 11:50 AM EDT - Updated May 12 at 2:35 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gas Buddy, a company that operates apps and websites based on finding real-time fuel prices, says 44% of the gas stations in Virginia are out of gasoline.

This number was reported as of 2:14 p.m. on May 12 on Gas Buddy’s Twitter account.

Governor Ralph Northam declared a State of Emergency Tuesday due to the potential of gas shortages at stations caused by distribution issues.

This is a developing story.

Stay tuned to NBC12 for more updates.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.