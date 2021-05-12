Dinwiddie County Public Schools name Teacher of the Year

DINWIDDIE Co., Va. (WWBT) - Dinwiddie County Public Schools has announced its 2022 Teacher of the Year.
Magen Moore, a reading interventionist at Sutherland Elementary School, received the divisional high honor.
Moore has been teaching for 19 years, all of which have been within DCPS at Rohoic and Sutherland Elementary Schools.
Moore was inspired to pursue teaching by her father, who worked as a teacher and superintendent, along with Ms. Horne, a middle school teacher, who encouraged her that she could do anything with hard work.
The school board also honored the following Teachers of the Year at each school:
- Dinwiddie Elementary – Gayle Martin – Kindergarten Teacher
- Midway Elementary – Rebekah Buyalos – Exceptional Education Teacher
- Southside Elementary – Ryan Walker – Math Interventionist
- Sunnyside Elementary – Cathy Ellis – Second Grade Teacher
- Sutherland Elementary – Magen Moore – Reading Interventionist
- Dinwiddie Middle School – Catina Chapman – English Teacher
- Dinwiddie High School – Robert Weaver – Innovation Specialist
