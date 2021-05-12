2021 Commonwealth’s Memorial Day Ceremony to be held virtually

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The 2021 Commonwealth’s Memorial Day Ceremony will be held virtually at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond.
The virtual ceremony will take place on May 31 at 11 a.m. The ceremony will be broadcast and live-streamed from the Memorial’s E. Bruce Heilman Amphitheater and Shrine of Memory-Global War on Terrorism and Beyond.
A combination of live speakers, tributes to Virginia’s Gold Star families, performances by the 380th Army Reserve Band Quintet and pre-recorded content such as a special message from Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, will be included in the event.
The event will be live-streamed on the Virginia Department of Veterans Services Facebook page.
