Businesses plan ahead of station gas shortages caused by distribution delays

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The gas shortages at stations caused by distribution delays risk cutting into some people’s livelihoods.
Jon Houck, the owner of Greentop Lawn Care, says he’s been in the industry for 12 years and has seen the highs and lows of gas demand. Luckily, he was able to top off his gas supply on Tuesday, as even missing one day’s work could leave big holes in his pockets.
“I rushed over to two gas stations, both were all sold out,” he said, adding that the big-name gas stations were out of supply. But after a 20-minute wait at a mom-and-pop station, he was able to get what he needed.
Houck’s work can consist of anywhere between 10 to 15 yards a day, but the gas isn’t just for transportation. His monthly gas budget is $400-$450 a month.
“It’s not just the truck. It’s the mowers, the blowers, the weed-eaters. I fill up at least twice a week.”
He says if there’s a rise in prices, he does have to make small, but necessary, adjustments to his rates. Regardless, he has to find a way to keep working.
“It would hurt me to lose anybody because I don’t have but so many customers. And I stay busy, but if I were just to come to a halt, I don’t know what I would do,” Houck added.
The pinch might also be felt by people who spend their full workdays behind the wheel; local rideshare driver, John Pedrick, says while he hasn’t made changes to his daily routine, he does expect the weekend to be a challenge.
He adds that some drivers even plan to limit how far they will go to pick up or drop off passengers.
The Colonial Pipeline also supplies jet fuel, but luckily, a spokesperson for Richmond International Airport says that they aren’t experiencing any flight disruptions for their airlines on Wednesday.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.