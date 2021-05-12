BJ’s Wholesale Club to host hiring day in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - BJ’s Wholesale Club will host a statewide hiring event on May 15.
The business is looking to fill more than 150 open positions.
“BJ’s is offering a $500 sign-on bonus and a $500 referral bonus for employees who are in good standing for 90-days,” a release said.
The events will be in the following locations around the state:
- Alexandria
- Chesapeake
- Fairfax
- Falls Church
- Fredericksburg
- Gainesville
- Hampton
- Mechanicsville
- Norfolk
- Richmond
- Roanoke
- Virginia Beach
- Woodbridge
Individuals can stop by any location on May 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. to apply.
BJ’s Wholesale Club is hiring for the following positions:
- Supervisors, Leads, Managers
- Cashiers
- Member Experience (Membership Desk, OMNI)
- Fresh Clerks (Bakery, Deli, Meat, Produce)
- Maintenance/Carts
- Stock and Recovery Clerks
- Forklift Drivers
- Meat Cutters/Butchers
- Service Team Members (Gas, Tire Bay)
COVID-19 protocols will be in place for the events.
If there is a large turnout, cell phone numbers will be taken so interviews can be scheduled at a later date.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.