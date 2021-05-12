BJ’s Wholesale Club to host hiring day in Virginia

BJ’s Wholesale Club (Source: BJ’s Wholesale Club)
By NBC12 Newsroom | May 12, 2021 at 3:40 PM EDT - Updated May 12 at 3:40 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - BJ’s Wholesale Club will host a statewide hiring event on May 15.

The business is looking to fill more than 150 open positions.

“BJ’s is offering a $500 sign-on bonus and a $500 referral bonus for employees who are in good standing for 90-days,” a release said.

The events will be in the following locations around the state:

  • Alexandria
  • Chesapeake
  • Fairfax
  • Falls Church
  • Fredericksburg
  • Gainesville
  • Hampton
  • Mechanicsville
  • Norfolk
  • Richmond
  • Roanoke
  • Virginia Beach
  • Woodbridge

Individuals can stop by any location on May 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. to apply.

BJ’s Wholesale Club is hiring for the following positions:

  • Supervisors, Leads, Managers
  • Cashiers
  • Member Experience (Membership Desk, OMNI)
  • Fresh Clerks (Bakery, Deli, Meat, Produce)
  • Maintenance/Carts
  • Stock and Recovery Clerks
  • Forklift Drivers
  • Meat Cutters/Butchers
  • Service Team Members (Gas, Tire Bay)

COVID-19 protocols will be in place for the events.

If there is a large turnout, cell phone numbers will be taken so interviews can be scheduled at a later date.

For more information, click here.

