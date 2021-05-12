All Richmond-Henrico Health District COVID-19 vaccine locations will allow walk-ups

Scheduling an appointment is no longer required, however, residents will still have the option to schedule one online or by calling 804-205-3501.
By Adrianna Hargrove | May 12, 2021 at 1:12 PM EDT - Updated May 12 at 1:12 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond and Henrico Health District announced all vaccination events will allow walk-ups.

The following is a list of upcoming COVID-19 vaccination events:

  • May 13 - Trinity Baptist Church, 2811 Fendall Ave, Richmond, 23222 (Moderna)
  • May 13 - Fairfield Resource Center, 2506 Phaup St, Richmond, VA 23223 (Moderna)
  • May 14 - Virginia Union University, 1359 W Graham Road, Richmond, VA 23220 (Pfizer)
  • May 18 - George Wythe High School, 4314 Crutchfield St, Richmond, VA, 23225 (Pfizer & Johnson & Johnson)
  • May 19 - Richmond International Raceway, 600 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA, 23222 (Pfizer)
  • May 19 - Peter Paul Development Center, 1708 N 22nd St, Richmond, VA, 23223 (Moderna)
  • May 19 - George Wythe High School, 4314 Crutchfield St, Richmond, VA, 23225 (Pfizer)
  • May 20 - Richmond International Raceway, 600 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA, 23222 (Pfizer)
  • May 21 - Virginia Union University, 1359 W Graham Road, Richmond, VA 23220 (Pfizer)

