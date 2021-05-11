Woman missing out of Henry County located safely

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A senior alert for Catherine Vernon Stone, 65, has been canceled.
Catherine Vernon Stone, 65, was last seen on Old Liberty Drive Monday evening.
Stone stands at 5-feet-5 inches and weighs 170 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown/blonde hair.
She is believed to be driving a silver 2011 Chevy Impala with VA plates: VNX-8534 on her way to Leesburg, VA.
State police say Stone was located safely.
Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.