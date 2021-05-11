Woman missing out of Henry County located safely

The Virginia State Police issued a Senior Alert Tuesday for Catherine Vernon Stone, 65, who was last seen on Old Liberty Drive Monday evening. (Source: Virginia State Police)
By Eddie Callahan | WDBJ | May 11, 2021 at 6:58 PM EDT - Updated May 13 at 12:26 PM

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A senior alert for Catherine Vernon Stone, 65, has been canceled.

Catherine Vernon Stone, 65, was last seen on Old Liberty Drive Monday evening.

Stone stands at 5-feet-5 inches and weighs 170 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown/blonde hair.

She is believed to be driving a silver 2011 Chevy Impala with VA plates: VNX-8534 on her way to Leesburg, VA.

State police say Stone was located safely.

