Woman killed in Henrico shooting, police say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a woman was found dead after a shooting in Henrico.
Police responded to the report of a shooting in the 7600 block of Beth Road on May 11.
Officers arrived on the scene and found a deceased woman. Officers have the area blocked off and are currently investigating the incident.
According to police, this is the second incident in the area.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact Detective Noah at 501-5581.
