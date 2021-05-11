Wastewater testing for COVID-19 proves effective, researchers say

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - Researchers say that wastewater testing has proven effective in finding new cases of COVID-19 congregate living settings.
A new study by the University of Virginia offered some of the first guidance on methods to perform the testing to detect the virus.
“The researchers evaluated and compared sampling and analysis techniques by testing them within buildings with known numbers of positive cases. They were then able to determine wastewater testing’s strengths and limitations as a tool for monitoring COVID-19 in a building population,” a release said.
Researchers said the technique proved better at detecting initial cases rather than the number of people infected or how long they’ve had the virus.
The study also found that the testing can detect even small numbers of asymptomatic cases.
“This work could be applied to surveillance in buildings where people live in groups, where transmission may be hard to control but the risk of spread could be high,” said Amy Mathers, an infectious disease expert in the School of Medicine’s Department of Pathology. “Since we can identify new infections with high sensitivity, it provides an early warning signal of when to test everyone in the building to find and isolate the newly infected persons before an outbreak becomes large.”
Researchers monitored the wastewater from two different dorm complexes over a span of eight weeks. Their findings were then compared to UVA’s periodic student testing. The researchers then found that the wastewater testing caught over 96 percent of cases.
One limitation to the testing though is that the study could not distinguish new and recovered cases after they were no longer contagious.
“The inability to distinguish recently infected but no longer contagious persons from new contagious infections within a building is an important finding, as it means that wastewater testing would be best for identifying new cases and isolating individuals in groups without recent infections,” Mathers said.
While researchers say more studying still needs to be done, the testing does prove promising for detecting COVID cases.
To read the full study, click here.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.